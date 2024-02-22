Amid ongoing protest, govt should hold talks with protesting farmers: Hooda

Charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been imposed against Khan in a case which was registered in Nagina police station in Nuh district.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Centre should immediately hold talks with the protesting farmers to resolve their issues, terming the prevailing situation arising out of the stir as "worrisome".

The former chief minister also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace.

"The situation which prevails is worrisome. The government should immediately hold talks with farmers and resolve the issue," Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in Haryana, told reporters here on the sidelines of the ongoing Budget session of the state assembly.

Farmers leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Thousands of farmers will remain camped at the two border points during the pause in the agitation over their demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

On the Haryana Police slapping charges under the stringent UAPA against opposition Congress MLA Mamman Khan in the Nuh violence case, Hooda said his party will raise the matter in the House.

"UAPA is slapped against terrorists, he is our MLA. We will raise the issue in the House," Hooda said.

Charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been imposed against Khan in a case which was registered in Nagina police station in Nuh district.

Police have added charges under UAPA in the FIR registered in Nagina police station, Khan's counsel had said on Wednesday.