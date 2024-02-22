Sensex (    %)
                        
BJP has ended credibility crisis in politics, claims Rajnath in Odisha

"We (BJP) do politics to serve the people and build the nation and not just to rule the country," Singh said

Rajnath Singh Defence Minister

He said India was making fast progress on the economic front and it would be a developed nation by 2047 | File image

Press Trust of India Nabarangpur (Odisha)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday claimed that the BJP has ended the "credibility crisis in politics" created by the Congress and the party has won the trust of people by fulfilling promises.
Singh addressing party workers of three Lok Sabha constituencies of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Bolangir, said: "The people had lost their trust in politicians as the Congress people do not fulfil promises made to people during elections. However, the BJP won the trust of the people by fulfilling all its promises. Therefore, the crisis of credibility in politics has ended. People now have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Defence minister said that the Congress used to "forget" the promises made to the people after elections for which the people had "lost faith" in politicians. However, things have changed since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he said.
"You can check our election manifesto and find that all the promises are met," he said, adding that the party has promised the abolition of Article 370, the end of Triple Talaq and also Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya. All the promises were met and the people have now realised that the BJP do what it promised.
"We (BJP) do politics to serve the people and build the nation and not just to rule the country," Singh said.
He said India was making fast progress on the economic front and it would be a developed nation by 2047.
He urged the party workers to give 12 hours of the day to the party to ensure that the Modi government is formed at the Centre and a double-engine government is formed in Odisha.
"Odisha also needs a double-engine government, political analysts are saying that we will form government here," Singh said, adding that he shares an emotional bond with Odisha.
"We undertook Bharat Surakshya Yatra during the Congress Rule. I started the Yatra from Odisha", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajnath Singh BJP Odisha

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

