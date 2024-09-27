Business Standard
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, asks whether he knows full form of MSP

Addressing a poll rally here, Shah also attacked the Congress on the issue of corruption and reservation

Rewari: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Rewari, Haryana, Friday, Sept 27, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rewari
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday trained his guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking if he knew the full form of MSP as he underlined that the BJP government in Haryana was procuring 24 crops at the minimum support price.

Slamming the Congress on farmers' issue, he said some NGO has told Rahul 'baba' that by saying MSP (minimum support price) he will get votes.

"Rahul baba, do you know full form of MSP. Which crop is of Kharif, which one is of Rabi, do you know," he asked.

 

Shah said the BJP government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops at MSP. "Let Congress leaders in Haryana tell which Congress-ruled state procures as many crops," he said.

"How many crops bought at MSP in Karnataka and Telangana," he asked.

During Congress rule, paddy was procured at Rs 1300 per quintal, now it is Rs 2300 and if you elect BJP government in Haryana, we will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 (per quintal), he said.

Further attacking the Congress, Shah said it was the Narendra Modi government which fulfilled the long pending demand of One Rank One Pension.

Shah said the BJP undertook equitable development in Haryana and corruption has finished in the last 10 years.

"Congress governments used to run on the basis of cut, commission and corruption while dealers, dalals (middlemen) and 'damads' used to rule. Under BJP government, there are no dealers, 'dalals' while there is no question of 'damad'," the senior BJP leader said.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

