Congress anti-Dalit, 'insulted' Kumari Selja: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it an "anti-Dalit" party and said it "insulted" Dalit leaders like Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar.

Shah also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation and asserted that if there is anybody who can protect the quota, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah was addressing a poll rally at Tohana for the October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

"The Congress party is an anti-Dalit party," alleged Shah in his address.

"The Congress always insulted Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or sister Kumari Selja. The Congress insulted everyone," he further alleged.