Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Opposition wants illegal immigrants on voters' list, says Amit Shah

Opposition wants illegal immigrants on voters' list, says Amit Shah

Shah attributed the Opposition's protest against the SIR to the incompetence of its leadership to win elections, and not Electronic Voting Machines or 'vote chori (theft)'

Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

“I want to ask the House and people: Can a country's democracy be safe when the prime minister and chief minister are decided by ‘ghuspathiyes’,” Shah said. (Photo: Sansad TV)

BS ReporterArchis Mohan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Opposition in the Lok Sabha of protesting against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to keep “avaidh ghuspathiye”, or illegal immigrants, on the voters’ lists.
 
“I want to ask the House and people: Can a country's democracy be safe when the prime minister and chief minister are decided by ‘ghuspathiyes’,” Shah said.
 
He added that the ruling parties in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will be wiped out if they hinder SIR. He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s policy is to detect, delete and deport illegal immigrants.
 
 
During his speech, Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi got into a war of words when the latter asserted that the Union Home Minister had failed to counter the issues raised by him in the House on Tuesday. “I had asked a question yesterday (Tuesday). For the first time in India's history, a decision was taken that election commissioners will be given full immunity. He (Shah) must tell us the thinking behind this,” Gandhi said.
 
The Congress leader challenged Shah to a debate on the three press conferences on “vote theft” that he has addressed in recent months.

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC to share list of dead, absent voters with parties before SIR draft roll

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah defends SIR, asks if illegal immigrants should vote in India

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash: Two suspended cops sacked over lapses in investigation

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session HIGHLIGHTS: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi disagrees with govt picks in CIC selection meet with PM Modi

 
Shah retorted that he will not frame his speech according to the wishes of the Leader of Opposition and also not change the sequence of his argument on someone else's demand.
 
“Amit Shah gave a defensive response. This is a response of being rattled and scared,” Gandhi said. To mark their protest, Opposition members walked out of the House after Shah’s speech.
 
In his speech, Shah alleged that the Congress had indulged in three instances of “vote chori” (theft), including when Jawaharlal Nehru, and not Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, became the prime minister after Independence despite the latter having more support.
 
He claimed the latest dispute of third “vote chori” has just reached civil courts on how Sonia Gandhi became a voter before becoming a citizen of India. The home minister said the second instance of “vote theft” was when Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, granted herself immunity after court set aside her election.
 
To Gandhi’s allegation that the government is allowing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “to capture key institutions”, Shah said there is no law in the country that disallows an RSS activist from holding key positions.
 
Shah attributed the Opposition’s protest against the SIR to the incompetence of its leadership to win elections, and not electronic voting machines or “vote chori (theft)”.
 
He rejected Gandhi’s allegation that EC is deciding election schedules to suit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s travel. Shah said there is no such linkage and the PM is always among the people.
 
On SIR, Shah said the first such exercise was conducted in 1952, then in 1957 and 1961, when Nehru was the prime minister.
 
“Then it happened during Lal Bahadur Shastri's time, then again during Indira Gandhi's time, Rajiv Gandhi's time, P V Narasimha Rao's time, and then in 2002 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time which continued till Manmohan Singh's time,” he said.

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over plans to visit Berlin during Winter Session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Vote chori anti-national act, EC colluding with BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata asks PM Modi to apologise for 'Bankim da' remark in Lok Sabha

Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD

Sukhbir Singh Badal to fight next Punjab assembly elections from Gidderbaha

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament clears Bill to levy cess on pan masala manufacturing units

Topics : Amit Shah India News Politics News Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon