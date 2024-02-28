Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ex-Tamil Nadu min Senthil Balaji denied bail by HC in money laundering case

Senthil Balaji was arrested in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a probe linked to alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was a minister in an earlier AIADMK regime

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

Former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji. (File)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, denied bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in the ongoing money laundering probe against him. The court had reserved an order on Balaji's bail plea last week.

The HC dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea on October 19, 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What is the case against Senthil Balaji?

Balaji was arrested in June 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a probe linked to an alleged cash-for-jobs scam when he was a minister in an earlier All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime.

He served as a minister in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, however, his resignation was accepted by the governor on February 14.

His resignation followed as the High Court observed that it did not augur well that Balaji continued to be a minister even after eight months of his arrest.

The case is linked to Balaji's tenure as the transport minister in the AIADMK government in 2014.

High-voltage drama on Balaji's arrest in Tamil Nadu

Notably, his arrest had led to high-voltage political drama in the state as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader had to be hospitalised due to chest pains, following which he also underwent a heart surgery. He had complained of uneasiness during the ED interrogation before his arrest.

Balaji held the portfolios of the electricity, prohibition and excise departments in the Stalin government. The former AIADMK minister had joined the DMK in 2018. He was among the 18 rebel MLAs who were expelled from the AIADMK for extending support to expelled leader T T V Dinakaran, the nephew of sidelined leader V K Sasikala.

Also Read

Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

Meet Senthil Kumar, the DMK MP whose 'gaumutra' remark stirred controversy

INDIA's win must or country will turn into Manipur, Haryana: TN CM Stalin

What was TN governor doing for 3 yrs?: SC questions delay on bills

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Congress to contest 16 seats in Kerala in upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Chandrasekhar slams Cong over 'Pro-Pak' slogans raised by MP's supporters

Himachal Pradesh BJP approaches governor amid threat of members' suspension

BJP to demand floor test in Himachal Pradesh amidst Rajya Sabha win

Sheikh Shahjahan will be arrested very soon: Sagarika Ghose on Sandeshkhali

Topics : Tamil Nadu indian politics BS Web Reports mk stalin DMK-AIADMK Madras HC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon