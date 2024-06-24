Business Standard
Pramod Sawant meets PM in New Delhi, seeks guidance to build 'Viksit Goa'

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said Sawant congratulated PM Modi for becoming PM for a third consecutive term and wished him a successful tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Goa CM Pramod Sawant during a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought the latter's guidance to build 'Viksit Goa' as part of the Centre's ambitious 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sawant congratulated Modi for becoming PM for a third consecutive term and wished him a successful tenure. "The CM stated that during the interaction he sought Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's guidance and support to build a Viksit Goa under the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047," the release mentioned.
He also met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and invited him to inaugurate the six-lane link road connecting national highway 66 to the Manohar International Airport in Mopa in north Goa, the statement added. Gadkari was also invited to lay the foundation stone of the four-lane connectivity road from MES College Junction to Bogmalo Junction in south Goa, the CMO statement informed. It said Sawant met BJP president JP Nadda, who was sworn in as Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare on June 9, and wished him a successful tenure.
Topics : Narendra Modi Goa India Prime Minister Pramod Sawant

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

