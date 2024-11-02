Awaiting proposal for re-appointment of civil defence volunteers: Delhi L-G

Business Standard
The LG has also asked for a concrete scheme to be formulated by the government for their immediate as well as long-term engagement, it said

In a post on X, the Raj Niwas said the LG has again written to the chief minister underling the non-engagement of CDVs till now and has asked her for their immediate re-appointment(Photo: PTI)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Atishi saying he is yet to receive any proposal for the re-appointment of civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who were removed as bus marshals last year.

Around 10,000 CDVs working as marshals in public transport buses in Delhi were removed from their jobs in November last year after objections were raised by the Revenue and Finance departments.

"Of course, you and your party leaders may continue to do the politics of taking credit for their reinstatement but any more delay in the welfare of these economically weaker and helpless people, is not right in any way," Saxena stated in the letter.

 

In a post on X, the Raj Niwas said the LG has again written to the chief minister underling the non-engagement of CDVs till now and has asked her for their immediate re-appointment.

The LG has also asked for a concrete scheme to be formulated by the government for their immediate as well as long-term engagement, it said.

Saxena in his letter to Atishi accused that leaders of her Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in "undesirable politics" over the issue, yet "unfortunately he has not received any proposal from her so far".

Citing his earlier communication to the chief minister on October 24, Saxena said he had directed to ensure the re-appointment of the CDVs from November 1 and had sought a comprehensive proposal for their long-term engagement.

He said he had ordered the reinforcement of the CDVs to help the national capital combat air pollution.

"The air pollution in Delhi is at its peak and if these volunteers were timely reappointed, they would have definitely been helpful in tackling the situation besides being benefited themselves," the LG said.

He asked the chief minister to swiftly address the matter and direct officials to present a proposal for the reinstatement of the volunteers.

No immediate response from the ruling AAP or the chief minister's office was available on the LG's letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

