Mayawati's party releases 4th list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh polls

Madhya Pradesh elections: The Mayawati-led BSP has so far declared names of 74 candidates for polls to the 230-member House

Mayawati

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday issued its fourth list of 31 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled on November 17.

So far, the Mayawati-led BSP has declared the names of 74 candidates for polls to the 230-member House.
 
In the fourth list, the BSP has named candidates for the Assembly seats under Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Sagar, Rewa, Singrauli, Katni, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Rajgarh, Raisen, Khargone, Dhar, Alirajpur, Dewas, Indore, Jhabua, Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain and Shajapur districts.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BSP won two seats in Madhya Pradesh. However, one of its MLAs later joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The lone BSP MLA, Rambai Singh Parihar, is contesting the election again from the same seat – Patharia in Damoh district. The BSP announced her name in a previous list.

Meanwhile, the BSP and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) have announced an alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls, according to which the BSP plans to contest 178 seats while the GGP plans to field candidates in 52 seats.

The GGP was formed about three decades ago as a tribal outfit in the then undivided Madhya Pradesh. It won a single seat in the assembly in 1998. In 2003, it won three assembly seats, its best performance to date. The party failed to register any victory after that.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 17, and the results will be declared on December 3.

Topics : Mayawati BSP Bahujan Samaj Party Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon