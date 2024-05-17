Business Standard
Bibhav Kumar attacked me with full force, says AAP MP Maliwal in FIR

In her complaint, Maliwal said that Kumar attacked her with "full force again and again" and allegedly slapped her seven-eight times

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Tis Hazari Court after she recorded her statement on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly kicked and slapped Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal multiple times and did not relent even as she screamed for help, according to the police FIR.
The details of the alleged assault on Maliwal, which took place at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, emerged on Friday as the Rajya Sabha MP appeared before a magistrate to record her statement in the case.
The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.
Maliwal was constantly "screaming" for help but Kumar did not "relent and attacked" her by kicking her in the chest, stomach and lower parts of her body, the FIR stated.
In her complaint, Maliwal said that Kumar attacked her with "full force again and again" and allegedly slapped her seven-eight times.
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff assaulted her at the chief minister's official residence.

