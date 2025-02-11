Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 07:51 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP should introspect election loss instead of involving in Punjab: Cong

AAP should introspect election loss instead of involving in Punjab: Cong

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla slammed AAP's decision to convene a meeting in Punjab, stating that the party should focus on introspection

Aam Aadmi Party

"They (AAP) have just lost in Delhi, and now they are calling a meeting for Punjab. They should introspect about Delhi's loss instead of disturbing those who are working in Punjab" | Photo: X@AamAadmiParty

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to meet party leaders from Punjab on February 11. The meeting comes in the wake of AAP's recent electoral setback in Delhi.

Reacting to the development, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla slammed AAP's decision to convene a meeting in Punjab, stating that the party should focus on introspection rather than involving Punjab's leadership.

"They (AAP) have just lost in Delhi, and now they are calling a meeting for Punjab. They should introspect about Delhi's loss instead of disturbing those who are working in Punjab. They are scared... The people of Punjab are happy with AAP's loss in Delhi," Aujla said.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a historic victory in the Delhi assembly elections, winning 48 seats and returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

Meanwhile, Atishi submitted her resignation at Raj Niwas, where Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena reminded her that he had repeatedly cautioned the government on public interest issues, particularly the cleaning of the Yamuna River.

Also Read

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan

Punjab govt can fall anytime, Kejriwal will never win again: Brij Bhushan

BJP Flag, BJP

After Delhi, Punjab also want freedom from 'AAP-da': BJP's Tarun Chugh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal to meet Punjab leaders on Feb 11 after setback in Delhi polls

Praveen Khandelwal, Praveen, Khandelwal

After Delhi, a strong NDA govt will be formed in Bihar too: MP Khandelwal

Delhi Assembly elections: Congress, AAP, BJP

AAP-Congress fight helped BJP win in Delhi Assembly polls: Saamana

Saxena subsequently dissolved the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, paving the way for the formation of a new BJP-led government in the national capital.

The Congress, which had hoped for a revival in Delhi, once again failed to secure a single seat. The party, which ruled Delhi for 15 years from 1998, recorded its third consecutive zero in the assembly elections.

The BJP stormed to power in the Delhi polls on February 8, winning a two-thirds majority. The ruling AAP suffered major losses, witnessing a significant reduction in its numbers in the 70-member assembly, while the Congress continued its downward trend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumBJP

Electoral battle won, BJP now has to deliver on promises in Delhi

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal meets new AAP MLAs, urges them to continue working for Delhi

Kiran Bedi

BJP will make Delhi healthy, safe, and clean: Kiran Bedi on election win

Delhi election results

Delhi polls: Cong retains deposit in just 3 seats, 80% candidates lose out

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Delhi polls: Fewer MLAs with criminal cases; average asset value surges

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon