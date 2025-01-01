Business Standard

BJP asks CM Atishi to withdraw her statement on temple demolition

Press Trust of India
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP on Wednesday of planning to demolish Hindu temples and a Buddhist site in various areas of the city, even as the saffron party refuted the charge, alleging that she is trying to "disturb" communal harmony by making such a statement.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva demanded that the chief minister withdraw her statement and warned that she would be held responsible if any untoward incident happens. 

The accusation comes amid an intense political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

 

Atishi wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday, claiming that a "Religious Committee" under him, at its meeting on November 22, ordered for the demolition of six religious structures, including Hindu temples and a Buddhist worship place, in different parts of the city.

The LG's office rebutted the charge, accusing Atishi of indulging in "cheap politics", and claimed that no place of worship is being demolished as no file in this regard has been received by it.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Atishi termed the rebuttal "a complete lie" and showed a copy of the minutes of the Religious Committee's meeting.

"The file of the committee's order was sent to the BJP-led Centre's representative, the LG. The LG has given his approval to the decision," she claimed.

The chief minister said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), district magistrates' offices and police have been informed about the move and they are gearing up for demolishing the places of worship.

Hitting back at the AAP leader, Sachdeva, in a statement, said the Religious Committee is chaired by the Delhi home minister and he reports both to the chief minister and the LG.

The BJP leader demanded that Atishi clarify whether the home department under her government has made any such recommendation.

"By making a statement about demolition of temples, the chief minister has tried to disturb the communal harmony of Delhi," he said.

Sachdeva reminded Delhiities of a similar scenario ahead of the 2020 polls, when the Aam Aadmi Party raised issues surrounding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and subsequently, there were riots in the city allegedly under the leadership of an AAP councillor after the election.

At the press conference, Atishi claimed that the six religious structures that are to be demolished are located at West Patel Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Sunder Nagri, Seema Puri, Gokal Puri and New Usmanpur.

The Buddhist religious structure planned to be demolished in Sunder Nagri houses a statue of B R Ambedkar, she said.

Atishi said since its formation following a Supreme Court order, the Religious Committee worked under the home minister of the Delhi government and its decisions were approved by the minister.

She said however, Saxena last year directed that demolishing or shifting any religious place is a matter of law and order and comes under the purview of the Centre and the LG.

She also claimed that the Religious Committee's decision was not presented before the chief minister or the home minister of Delhi.

Atishi alleged that the BJP "intends" to demolish the religious places and said if the LG's office does not want to do so, the order for demolition should be withdrawn.

"The two-faced BJP has been exposed. On one hand it claims to be the defender of Hindus and on the other hand, surreptitiously plans for demolition of temples," she charged.

The chief minister also said the AAP has promised to provide Rs 18,000 each to the priests of Hindu temples and granthis of gurdwaras after retaining power in Delhi, while the BJP has done nothing for Hindus despite seeking votes in the name of religion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025

