Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.16%)
65103.49 + 106.89
Nifty (0.36%)
19374.85 + 68.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5489.55 0.00
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
38662.15 0.00
Nifty Bank (0.36%)
44655.75 + 161.10
Heatmap

BJP is the one which likes blood, violence, and hatred: Bhupesh Baghel

The CM said this while speaking to media persons in Raipur on Monday when asked the BJP accused Congress of being engaged in the politics of appeasement

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Meanwhile, CM Baghel accused the BJP of trying to impact the peace of Chhattisgarh through ED and IT. By diverting the attention of everyone, BJP is conspiring to allocate all the mines to Adani, alleged the CM | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 9:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Bhupesh Baghel has made a scathing attack on BJP and said that there is a rule of law in Chhattisgarh and alleged that BJP is the one who likes blood, violence and hatred.
He said that five years ago, Chhattisgarh was continuously burning with the Naxalite problem. Baghel came down heavily on the BJP over issues like Naxalism, allocation of mines and alleged misuse of central agencies.
The CM said this while speaking to media persons in Raipur on Monday when asked the BJP accused Congress of being engaged in the politics of appeasement.
"There is a rule of law in Chhattisgarh. Five years back, Chhattisgarh was burning due to the problem of Naxalism and now we have pushed them (referring to insurgents) and they are restricted to limited areas. BJP is the one which likes blood, violence and hatred and for this reason, naxal activities increased continuously during their (BJP) tenure," said the CM.
Meanwhile, CM Baghel accused the BJP of trying to impact the peace of Chhattisgarh through ED and IT. By diverting the attention of everyone, BJP is conspiring to allocate all the mines to Adani, alleged the CM.
CM Baghel further alleged, "Despite SECL being the biggest revenue collector and largest coal producer, mines of the public undertaking company have been allocated to Adani."

Also Read

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Mizoram polls 2023: Election Commission to start 3-day visit from Aug 29

Amit Shah to flag off Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on September 3

Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sep 3 from MP's Chitrakoot

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM Modi over toilet facilities, arrears

Telangana elections: Shah instructs party workers to counter BRS, Congress

"Moreover, they wanted to allocate the mines of NMDC to Adani but the state government obstructed and therefore, the central government conspired to target the Chhattisgarh Government," Said CM.
They (BJP) have an eye on the iron, coal and mines of Chhattisgarh, but people of the state are well aware of their intention and the public will not be misled by them, said the CM.
On the occasion, the CM informed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Chhattisgarh on September 2 to take part in separate events.
Reacting sharply to the 4G party comment (that Congress is a 4G party which means four generation party) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Baghel said "did father of Jay Shah said this? Gandhi family had sacrificed their lives and gone to jail but what father of Jay Shah had said was not appropriate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupesh Baghel BJP Congress

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon