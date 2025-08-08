Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bruised by Trump, Modi trying to portray himself as farmers' champion: Cong

Jairam Ramesh said there was a time five years ago when the PM mocked protesting farmers as 'andolanjeevi' in Parliament. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Now that he is "bruised and battered" by the "Trump onslaught", Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to portray himself as the great champion of Indian farmers, but "nobody is fooled", the Congress said on Friday.

After US President Donald Trump doubled trade tariffs on India to 50 per cent over its crude oil imports from Russia, Modi on Thursday said India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers and that he was prepared to bear a significant personal cost if necessary.    ALSO READ: Trump rules out trade talks with India until tariff dispute resolved

 

  Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said there was a time five years ago when the PM mocked protesting farmers as 'andolanjeevi' in Parliament.

 

"Over 700 farmers were martyred in the agitation against the three black anti-farmer laws and the PM had no word expressing pain or regret or sympathy," Ramesh said on X.

Farmers' organisations continue to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) set on the Swaminathan formula of the comprehensive cost of cultivation plus 50 per cent and meaningful debt relief, he said. 

The PM is totally silent on these demands, which were voiced even by the former vice president of India, Ramesh said in an apparent reference to Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In November 2019, the PM was all ready to take India into the RCEP trade agreement that would have grievously hurt Indian farmers and dairy producers, the Congress leader claimed.

Only sustained pressure by the Congress and farmers' organisations forced Modi to change his mind at the very last minute, he said.

"Now bruised and battered by the Trump onslaught, Mr. Modi is trying to portray himself as the great champion of Indian farmers. Nobody is fooled," he added. 

 

ALSO READ: PM Modi can't stand up to Trump despite tariff threat due to Adani: Rahul    Trump's doubling of tariffs comes at a time when India and the US are discussing a bilateral trade deal. The deal has been stuck over the US demand for greater access to India's agriculture and dairy market.

The US wants reduced tariffs on products like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds and ethanol, as well as increased access for US dairy products. New Delhi is, however, resisting these demands as these will have a direct bearing on farmers.

"For us, the interests of farmers are the top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, dairy farmers and fishermen," Modi said at a global conference to mark the birth centenary of late agri-scientist M S Swaminathan.

"I know that I will personally have to pay a heavy price. But I am ready for it," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

