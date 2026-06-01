Monday, June 01, 2026 | 12:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / A run for their states' money: Siddaramaiah rewrites Karnataka records

A run for their states' money: Siddaramaiah rewrites Karnataka records

With 17 state Budgets to his name, Siddaramaiah joins an elite group of Indian politicians known for shaping state finances over decades

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set a revenue target of 45,000 crore from the state's excise department for 2026-27

Siddaramaiah served as the chief minister of Karnataka for eight years and 18 days across two terms

Archis Mohan
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Siddaramaiah served as the chief minister of Karnataka for eight years and 18 days across two terms (2013-18 and 2023-26), beating the records of D Devaraj Urs (7 years and 239 days) and S Nijalingappa (7 years and 175 days). Additionally Siddaramaiah has achieved another record of presenting 17 state Budgets.   Some state finance ministers who have tabled at least a dozen Budgets:
 
 Asim Dasgupta, West Bengal: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, now 80, presented over 20 Budgets as Bengal’s finance minister from 1987 to 2011. He was known for his ‘zero-deficit’ Budgets, which drew criticism from economists. Dasgupta was the chairman of the first GST Council, and is one of the architects of GST reforms.
 
 
Vajubhai Vala, Gujarat: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Vala presented 18 Budgets as the Gujarat finance minister from 1998 to 2012. Vala was also the Rajkot Mayor 5 times and headed the cash-rich Rajkot Nagarik District Cooperative Bank.
 
Siddaramaiah, Karnataka: The former CM presented a total of 17 Budgets in Janata Dal, JD (S) and Congress governments. “When I was preparing my first Budget, there were jibes like ‘What does a shepherd know about finance’. But I did not pay heed,” he has written, adding that economists have praised his Budgets. While focused on welfare schemes, Siddaramaiah’s Budgets raised state revenue, especially through excise.
 
 C Subramaniam, Tamil Nadu: A Congress leader and the architect of the Green Revolution, he is the only TN finance minister (1952-62) to hold the same position in the Union Cabinet (October 1974 to March 1977). He presented 13 state Budgets and two Union Budgets. In his maiden Budget, he proposed the levy of surcharge of one pie per mile on passengers travelling by public buses as a measure to meet the revenue deficit. In the 1957-58 Budget, he provided for ~1 million for midday meals in schools with poor children.

Also Read

shiva kr

The laborious road ahead for D K Shivakumar on jobs, growth and welfarepremium

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Shivakumar meets Guv Gehlot, stakes claim to form new govt in Karnataka

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar meets Karnataka Guv ahead of CLP meeting to elect new leader

COMEDK result 2026

COMEDK result 2026 out at 6 pm today; direct steps to download rank card

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot

Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation, dissolves Cabinet

 
M K Karunanidhi, Tamil Nadu: The CM took over the finance portfolio in 1970, delivering 13 Budget speeches in total (1969-76, 1989-91, and 1996-01). In his maiden Budget in 1971, he announced the end of prohibition.
 
K M Mani, Kerala: Kerala Congress (M)’s Mani presented 13 Budgets — the last on March 13, 2015 — in Congress and United Democratic Front governments.
 
T M Thomas Isaac, Kerala: Isaac, 75, has presented a dozen Budgets as the finance minister in Left Democratic Front governments (2006-11 and 2016-21). He is a prolific author, and specialises in the political economy and labour history of Kerala.
 

More From This Section

migrant workers

Focus on borders: The changing narrative on demographic challengespremium

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to the families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal

TMC's Abhishek roughed up during visit to post-poll violence-hit Sonarpur

Rahul Gandhi

Claims of being vishwaguru but can't conduct single exam: Rahul's dig at PM

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

ED party wiped out: Kejriwal thanks Punjab voters as AAP sweeps civic polls

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar

Siddaramaiah quits as Karnataka CM, clears path for D K Shivakumar

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:38 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE ScoreRBC vs GT Pitch ReportRCB vs GT Playing 11MRF Stock OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayWhat is Plastic notesIMD Weather ForecastQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table