Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Cohesive organisational strategy key to victory in Lok Sabha polls: Nadda

He provided detailed guidelines on campaigns to connect with senior party workers, new voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes, according to a statement issued here

Nadda, J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Dharamshala (HP)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday underlined the importance of a cohesive organisational strategy to ensure the party's victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh.
Addressing a state-level organisational meeting here, he emphasised the need for meticulous planning and execution of various campaigns in the run-up to the elections, due in April-May.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He provided detailed guidelines on campaigns to connect with senior party workers, new voters and beneficiaries of various government schemes, according to a statement issued here.
He underlined that a cohesive organisational strategy was important to ensure the party's victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajeev Bindal said the meeting also discussed the "gaon chalo" mass outreach programme.
The BJP also launched a campaign to expand its membership base, and welcomed retired official Jagdish Chand Sharma into the party fold.
The meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Jairam Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur, and senior party leaders Saudan Singh and Avinash Rai Khanna.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur: All you need to know about 'Jan Nayak'

Himachal suffered huge losses, will make all efforts to rehabilitate: Nadda

India needs alternative leadership that understands people's needs: Tharoor

BJP regime has decided to completely dismantle the public sector: Kharge

Congress stands for rights of tribals over natural resources: Rahul Gandhi

Govt's developmental works won't stop even if I am jailed: CM Kejriwal

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Narendra Modi Lok Sabha BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon