BJP regime has decided to completely dismantle the public sector: Kharge

Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday attacked the BJP-led union government alleging that its intervention in state governance and attempts to weaken the political autonomy of states undermines the principles of federalism.
The Modi government is not only harassing the state governments but is also crushing the poor people and women of the country, he alleged.
Kharge was speaking at a mass rally organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in this central Kerala district.
He also remarked that the leaders of the ruling dispensation lack the statesmanship of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
"The Centre's intervention in state governance and autonomous bodies, including interference by the governors and attempts to reduce the political autonomy of states, undermines the principles of federalism," the Congress chief said.
Addressing hundreds of party workers gathered here, Kharge stressed the need to stand united to safeguard constitutional rights and preserve democracy.
"We must stand united to safeguard our rights and preserve the democratic fabric of our nation. The Congress party along with the UDF coalition in Kerala is committed to protecting these interests," he said.
Stating that the prevailing high inflation and unemployment in the country have completely destroyed the poor, lower middle class and middle class populations, the Congress leader alleged that the BJP regime has decided to completely dismantle the public sector and provide support only to the private sector.
The combination of unemployment and inflation that exists in the country has worsened the struggles of the poor under Prime Minister Modi's tenure, Kharge added.

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

