Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.58%)
66265.56 + 385.04
Nifty (0.59%)
19727.05 + 116.00
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40593.90 + 309.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.61%)
5860.80 + 35.35
Nifty Bank (1.06%)
44878.35 + 469.25
Heatmap

PM GatiShakti effective mechanism for fast-tracking infra: DPIIT official

The PM GatiShakti initiative is an effective mechanism for fast-tracking infrastructure projects and bringing socio-economic area-based development, an official statement said on Thursday

GatiShakti

GatiShakti

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The PM GatiShakti initiative is an effective mechanism for fast-tracking infrastructure projects and bringing socio-economic area-based development, an official statement said on Thursday.
The remark was made by Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Sumita Dawra during a regional cooperation and integration conference, organised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 5-7.
The objective of the conference was to explore ways to integrate an area-centric approach with economic corridor development (ECD) and strengthen regional cooperation.
The commerce and industry ministry statement said that while global pioneers were brought together by ADB to brainstorm over broadening the scope of its ECD framework for regional cooperation, the special secretary highlighted that India has already operationalised the initiative for infrastructure development.
PM GatiShakti NMP, a GIS data-based digital platform with more than 1,400 data layers and over 50 tools, provides a visual depiction of trunk and utility infrastructure, land use, existing structures (like bridge and railway crossing), soil quality, habitation sprawl, tourism sites, forest-sensitive areas, and functionalities for data-based decisionmaking such as site suitability, among others.
"Since the launch of this programme, 100 projects worth USD 71.26 billion have been evaluated during 54 meetings of the Network Planning Group, a critical institutional body established for ensuring adoption of GatiShakti principles in infrastructure planning," the statement said.

Also Read

43% mobile users 'confused' or 'unclear' about app tracking: Report

Centre nudges state govts to speed up PM GatiShakti scheme adoption

14 social sector ministries integrated data with PM GatiShakti platform

Inter-ministerial panel under GatiShakti recommends four rail projects

408 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.80 trillion in May: Report

CM Banerjee raises pay of West Bengal MLAs by Rs 40,000 per month

Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM Modi for housing funds under PM Awas Yojana

Sanatan Dharma row: Cong says it does not agree with DMK leaders' comments

Rajasthan elections: INDIA bloc shaking Modi, BJP, and RSS, says CM Gehlot

Udhayanidhi spoke about 'inhuman principles', unfair to target him: Stalin

Highlighting examples of the Indo-Nepal Haldia Access Controlled Corridor project for seamless connectivity and trade movement between Nepal and eastern Indian states, and the Regional Waterways Grid (RWG) project for multimodal connectivity to growth centres and border points, she showcased the PM GatiShakti adoption in enhancing connectivity with regional partners.
At the same time, she suggested that ADB and partner countries can draw lessons for broadening the scope of their regional cooperation programmes like South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) by integrating area-centric growth models on the lines of this initiative.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi DPIIT

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsTop HeadlinesTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon