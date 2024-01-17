Sensex (    %)
                        
Cong launches website to seek people's suggestions for LS poll manifesto

'The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people's manifesto' Chidambaram said

Congress

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

The Congress launched a website and an email ID on Wednesday, inviting suggestions from the public for its manifesto for this year's Lok Sabha polls.
Addressing a press conference here, P Chidambaram, who heads the Manifesto Committee of the Congress, said the party is holding consultations and seeking suggestions from the public for the manifesto. He said the manifesto for the Lok Sabha election will be a "people's manifesto".
"The present exercise is to receive suggestions from the members of the public. This will be a people's manifesto. So it is important to gather as many suggestions as possible in the few weeks available to us," Chidambaram said.
"We want to involve the people of India in making the manifesto. We hope people from every walk of life will give their suggestions. We appeal and invite you to give suggestions you would like to be incorporated in the manifesto to make it a people's manifesto," he added.
The former Union minister said at least one consultation will be held in each state. "The idea is to hold at least one consultation in each state. In some states, more than one public consultations may be held," he said.
Asked if their INDIA bloc allies will also be consulted, the Congress leader said anyone who wishes to attend the consultation is welcome, but a decision on holding discussions with allies on the manifesto will be taken by the party chief.
"If the ally parties of the INDIA group wish to attend the consultation, they are most welcome.... Whether there will be higher-level consultation will be for the Congress president to decide," Chidambaram said.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the suggestions can be given on the website -- awaazbharatki.in -- or by emailing to awaazbharatki@inc.in.
Convenor of the party's Manifesto Committee T S Singh Deo said the exercise is being carried out to ensure that the voice of people is reflected in the document.
"It is important to seek the suggestions of the stakeholders so that it does not remain merely an academic exercise," he said.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

