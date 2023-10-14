close
Cong slams ministry probe into accounts of Adani group's Mumbai airports

The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part

Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
The Congress on Saturday termed as an "eyewash" and "sham" the reported probe by the corporate affairs ministry into the accounts of Adani Enterprises' two airports in Mumbai and reiterated its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.
The opposition party has been questioning the financial dealings of billionaire Gautam Adani's Group after US research firm Hindenburg alleged "irregularities" and charged it with stock price manipulation.
The Adani Group has denied all the allegations made in the Hindenburg report and claimed there had been no wrongdoing on its part.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which quoted Adani Enterprises as saying that the corporate affairs ministry was investigating the accounts of the group's two airports in the country's financial capital of Mumbai.
"As Adani group's skeletons tumble out of the closet on a daily basis, the government is desperately trying to save face by switching to a PR mode to show that it is taking action against PM Modi's favourite business group," Ramesh said in a post on X.
When will the government investigate how the Adani group was awarded six out of six airports over the objections of the NITI Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs, he asked.
"When will it probe how the ED and CBI raided the previous owners of Mumbai airport when they were unwilling to sell to the Adani group, and how the case went into deep freeze after the PM's best friend took control of India's second busiest airport?" Ramesh said.
"This sham investigation will end up where previous Modi-era probes into the Adani group have gone nowhere!" he said.
Such eyewash fools no one, Ramesh said, adding that only a Joint Parliamentary Committee can reveal the truth behind the "Modani Mega Scam".

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

