Congress cannot tolerate good things...: Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn parties

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi slammed the Opposition parties' boycott of the new Parliament building inauguration and said that Congress cannot tolerate good things happening

Pralhad Joshi

3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday slammed the Opposition parties' boycott of the new Parliament building inauguration and said that Congress cannot tolerate good things happening in the country.

While talking to ANI, Pralhad Joshi said, "Congress cannot tolerate good things happening in the country. They are lying about 'Sengol'."

"Parliament is a temple of democracy. People will give them a befitting reply for the way they (RJD) are using expletives for the new Parliament.

In his first address at the new parliament building after the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined that the new Parliament House will invoke the development of the world from the development of India.

PM Modi said that the world is looking towards India's determination, its citizens' vigour and the life of human power in India with respect and hope.

"When India moves forward, the world moves forward. New models can be established only by treading new paths," the Prime Minister remarked as he highlighted that the new India is realizing new goals and paving new ways.

Stating that after years of slavery, India resumed its journey and reached the Amrit Kaal, PM Modi said, "Amrit Kaal is a period of forging new dimensions of development while preserving our heritage. This is Amrit Kaal of giving a new direction to the nation. This is Amrit Kaal of fulfilling innumerable aspirations", he said.

PM Modi installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also performed 'sashtang pranam' as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony.

"It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House the 'Sengol' will inspire us," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new Parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of "Modi" "Modi" and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi said that the new Parliament building was not just a building but reflected the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people and will send a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pralhad Joshi Congress Opposition parties

First Published: May 28 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

