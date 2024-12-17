Business Standard
Home / Politics / NCP workers hit streets against Bhujbal's exclusion from Maha Cabinet

NCP workers hit streets against Bhujbal's exclusion from Maha Cabinet

An agitation was also held outside the bungalow of Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in Baramati

Chhagan Bhujbal, NCP MLA

The senior OBC leader had said he was not hankering for a ministerial post but felt humiliated. | Image: X/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supporters of NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Pune staged protests on Tuesday over his exclusion from the Maharashtra cabinet alleging insult to OBCs.

An agitation was also held outside the bungalow of Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in Baramati. 

Former ministers Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil of the NCP and Sudhir Mungantiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit of the BJP were among the prominent leaders who didn't make it to the state cabinet expanded on Sunday.

"Despite being the senior-most leader in NCP, Bhujbal was denied a cabinet berth which is an insult to the OBC community. If you had decided to allot cabinet posts to the senior leaders, then why did the same parameter not apply to Bhujbal?" asked one of the protesters who participated in a demonstration outside the district collectorate in Pune.

 

NCP workers wore black clothes and slammed Ajit Pawar.

A protester demanded Ajit Pawar make an announcement assigning the deputy chief minister's post to Bhujbal after 2.5 years.

More From This Section

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Govt introduces ONOP bills, says they will be referred to House panel

Amit Shah speaks in the house

Amit Shah accuses Congress of treating Constitution as 'private fiefdom'

indian constitution

Democracy should be India's religion, Constitution its holy book: Cong MP

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Govt tables One Nation, One Election Bill after 269-198 division vote

Former Prime Minister & JD (S) Supremo HD Deve Gowda during a press conference, in Bengaluru

Deve Gowda urges parliament to reconsider reservation on economic grounds

Another protester said only Bhujbal stood for OBCs when Maratha activist Manoj Jarange launched protests demanding the OBC quota for the Maratha community.

Earlier in the day, Bhujbal launched a veiled attack on Ajit Pawar, claiming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in favour of his induction into the cabinet.

The senior OBC leader had said he was not hankering for a ministerial post but felt humiliated by the treatment meted out to him by NCP leadership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal meets Sharad Pawar; discuss Maratha quota, OBC issues

Chhagan Bhujbal

Chhagan Bhujbal using incendiary language to divide Marathas, OBCs: Jarange

Chhagan Bhujbal

Marathas cannot get OBC quota, says Bhujbal, demands caste census

NBFC payouts, salary, ceo salary

Compensation paid by companies to independent director continues to rise

Donald Trump

Trump likely to order changes to encourage domestic oil, gas development

Topics : Chhagan Bhujbal Maharashtra government NCP ajit pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon