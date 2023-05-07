close

Not Rs 45 cr, but Rs 171 cr spent on Kejriwal's 'palace', alleges Congress

The Congress alleged that the amount spent on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was Rs 171 crore and not Rs 45 cr reported earlier as his govt had to buy additional flats for officers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday alleged that the amount spent on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was Rs 171 crore and not Rs 45 crore reported earlier as his government had to buy additional flats for officers whose houses had to be either demolished or vacated for the expansion of the CM's residential complex.

Accusing Kejriwal of faking a simple lifestyle and instead spending crores on his residence, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said that in contrast to this, the epitome of simplicity in Delhi was his party leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

"The amount spent by the whole cabinet of Sheila Dikshit on their homes in 15 years of its rule is no match to the amount spent by Arvind Kejriwal on the renovation of his palace," Maken alleged.

He alleged the amount spent on Kejriwal's residence was not Rs 45 crore but Rs 171 crore and that too during the time of the Covid pandemic when people were running around for hospital beds and for the lack of oxygen.

"I will explain how Rs 171 crore was spent. There are four residence complexes next to Kejriwal's official residence 6, Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. Together these four residence complexes have 22 officers' flats. Out of those 22, 15 were either gotten vacated or demolished and for the rest seven, it was instructed that they will not be re-allotted," Maken said.

To compensate for these flats, the Kejriwal government has bought 21 Type-5 flats worth Rs 126 crore in the Commonwealth Games Village, he alleged.

"So the price of these 21 flats also has to be included in the total cost spent on Kejriwal's residence as it was necessitated due to the expansion of his residence," the Congress leader said.

Maken also contended that this was an issue of breach of privilege as the government got the budget passed but made no mention of the renovation of Kejriwal's residence.

He alleged that the renovation also disregarded heritage, greenery as well as the master plan of Delhi.

Kejriwal has been occupying the official residence at 6 Flagstaff Road in the Civil Lines area after becoming chief minister in 2015. The residence also has the chief minister's camp office spread over a 5000 square metre area, officials said.

There is an ongoing political slugfest over the alleged Rs 45 crore expenditure on Kejriwal's official residence.

The Congress last month had launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged expenditure worth crores on Kejriwal's official residence, saying it was "shameful" and it was like the party slapping its voters in the face.

The opposition party has also addressed queries about it reaching out to the Aam Aadmi Party in some matters and attacking it on others, saying there was "no good cop, bad cop" routine and both approaches can co-exist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

