Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Decision based on merit, says CM Shinde on EC decision over NCP symbol

The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 6:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday extended his best wishes to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said that the decision taken by the Election Commission is "based on merit."
"In a democracy, majority is important. Today, the majority is with Ajit Pawar. So, the Election Commission took this decision on merit. Majority has been proven once again in democracy. This is a merit-based decision. Maha Yuti is working in Maharashtra...My best wishes to Ajit Pawar," Shinde told reporters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a big setback to the faction led by former union minister Sharad Pawar, the poll panel has given the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Sharad Pawar.
The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.
The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months.
The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative.
The hearings, which commenced on July 1 last year between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar saw strong legal teams from both sides including Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Maninder Singh for the petitioner and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdatt Kamat from the respondent.
The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have been found to be working outside the party constitution and the organizational elections, the poll panel said.

Also Read

Media misrepresented me, Ajit Pawar is not our leader: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar faction delaying hearing, Ajit Pawar's counsel on NCP's name

Will accept final decision of EC on NCP name and symbol: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar should have questioned govt over Maratha quota delay: Jarange

Sharad Pawar denies split, says Ajit Pawar continues to be leader of NCP

Ajit Pawar's faction real Nationalist Congress Party: Election Commission

Sanjay Singh gets nod from court to attend Parliament to take oath as RS MP

Rahul Gandhi has failed, no one accepting him: UP Deputy CM Pathak

Delhi's governance model has been put on the ventilator: BJP attacks AAP

K'taka govt to agitate in Delhi against Centre, to protest at Jantar Mantar

Topics : Maharashtra government Election Commission NCP ajit pawar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon