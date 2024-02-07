Decision based on merit, says CM Shinde on EC decision over NCP symbol

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday extended his best wishes to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and said that the decision taken by the Election Commission is "based on merit."

"In a democracy, majority is important. Today, the majority is with Ajit Pawar. So, the Election Commission took this decision on merit. Majority has been proven once again in democracy. This is a merit-based decision. Maha Yuti is working in Maharashtra...My best wishes to Ajit Pawar," Shinde told reporters.

In a big setback to the faction led by former union minister Sharad Pawar, the poll panel has given the Nationalist Congress Party name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar in a significant decision that has a bearing on the forthcoming polls. Ajit Pawar is the nephew of Sharad Pawar.

The Commission has provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences to the Commission. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024.

The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months.

The poll panel said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organizational and legislative.

The hearings, which commenced on July 1 last year between factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar saw strong legal teams from both sides including Mukul Rohatgi, Neeraj Kishan Kaul and Maninder Singh for the petitioner and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Devdatt Kamat from the respondent.

The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have been found to be working outside the party constitution and the organizational elections, the poll panel said.