Sanjay Singh gets nod from court to attend Parliament to take oath as RS MP

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted fresh permission to AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in alleged excise scam, to attend Parliament to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed Singh to go to Parliament in police custody either on February 8 or 9.

The judge passed the order on the application filed by Singh, seeking directions to the jail superintendent concerned for taking him physically to Rajya Sabha to take oath as its member.

The judge had earlier on February 3 allowed a similar application filed by Singh. However, the AAP leader could not take oath despite reaching Parliament on Monday.

Official sources cited the direction of Rajya Sabha on August 11, 2023 that Singh's suspension for unruly conduct during the monsoon session will remain in force and he cannot attend proceedings till the Privileges Committee submits its report and it is considered by the House.

The application sought direction to the authorities concerned to take him again to Rajya Sabha on February 8 or 9, claiming that though Singh was taken to the House on Monday according to the court order, "the oath could not be administered to him due to certain reasons".

Keeping in view the above facts and circumstance and to enable the applicant to take oath as a member of Rajya Sabha upon his reelection to the said post, it is being directed that the applicant shall be taken to Rajya Sabha, in judicial security and under adequate security for the purpose of administration of oath on either of the above dates, the judge said.

Enforcement of Directorate (ED), the anti-money laundering agency, had arrested Singh on October 4.

The agency has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers for monetary considerations.

Singh has denied the charges, with the Aam Aadmi Party alleging that its leaders have been targeted due to political vendetta.