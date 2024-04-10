Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi BJP leaders organise protest, demand resignation of CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order

BJP protest

New Delhi: BJP workers during their protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his arrest by the ED, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi BJP workers staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg here on Wednesday, demanding resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged excise scam.
Kejriwal's plea against his arrest and remand in a money laundering case linked to the now scrapped excise policy of his government, was rejected by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.
The BJP has stepped up pressure on the Delhi chief minister, asking him to resign in the wake of the high court order.
Kejriwal has approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Bharatiya Janata Party AAP government Delhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

