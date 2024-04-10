Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Electoral bond scheme 'muddied waters' of political donations: Congress

The RBI had also flagged the possibility of firms misusing bearer bonds for money laundering, he said

Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday cited a media report which claimed that at least 20 newly incorporated firms purchased electoral bonds worth about Rs 103 crore, as it alleged that the Narendra Modi government's scheme deliberately "muddied the waters" of corporate political donations.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a report by The Hindu, which said that despite companies in existence for less than three years not being allowed to make political contributions, data shows that at least 20 such newly incorporated firms purchased poll bonds worth about Rs 103 crore.
Ramesh alleged there are four primary channels of corruption in the "electoral bond scam" and everyday a new dimension emerges to the "PayPM Scam", "confirming the shocking reality of the corruption which has engulfed this country through Narendra Modi's encouragement".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

Opaque electoral bond scheme ensured bribes through banks, says Congress

Electoral bonds: Four financial service firms bought bonds worth Rs 87 cr

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

BJP repeatedly tried to impose its will on people of Tamil Nadu: Congress

LS polls: Lalu's two daughters among 22 RJD candidates from Bihar

LS polls LIVE: DMK, Cong being run by families, says PM in Vellore rally

LS polls: Special polling stations set up in Gujarat's remote areas

LS polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Nagpur today to support NDA candidate

Topics : Electoral Bond Election Commission of India Jairam Ramesh Indian National Congress BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon