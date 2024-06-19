Delhi BJP takes out protest march over water crisis, slams AAP govt

People wait to collect drinking water from a tanker of Delhi Jal Board on a hot summer day as water crisis continues in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out protest marches on Wednesday across the national capital over the water crisis in the city, and slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took part in the protest at Andrews Ganj, where he was accompanied by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj. He attacked the AAP government, saying its free water scheme has proved to be a "sham".

"People are craving for every drop of water. Women spent nights waiting for water tankers while children in many areas are not able to take a bath for days due to scarcity," he said.

Several other BJP MPs, MLAs and office-bearers led the marches in different municipal wards across the country.

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi Water Minister Atishi said 28 lakh people in the city are not getting water due to the shortage, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to ensure the discharge of 100 Millions Gallons per Day (MGD) water from the BJP-ruled Haryana to the national capital.

She threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike from Friday if water was not released by Haryana.