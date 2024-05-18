Business Standard
Delhi Police arrests Bibhav Kumar in Maliwal case from CM's residence

Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.
Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.
 
 
He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.
Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

