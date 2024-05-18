Delhi Police arrests Bibhav Kumar in Maliwal case from CM's residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.
Kumar was picked up from the chief minister's residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.
#WATCH | Delhi: Advocate Karan Sharma representing Bibhav Kumar says, "We've not received any information from the police yet. We've sent them an e-mail that we will cooperate in the investigation."— ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2024
Delhi Police arrested Bibhav Kumar, former PS of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in… pic.twitter.com/1Rv24FFyaV
He has been taken to the police station for interrogation.
Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal's residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister.