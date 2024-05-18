No objection to action against grandson if found guilty: Deve Gowda

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, who turned 92 on Saturday, broke his silence over the sexual abuse charges levelled against his grandson and MP Prajwal Revanna and said he has no objection to the action taken against him if found guilty.

However, he said the cases against his son and JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnap of a woman, were "created", but refrained from commenting further, as the matter was subjudice.

Recently, Gowda had announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and requested well wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are.

"... I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD(S) chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land," Gowda said.

Addressing reporters here, the former PM said, "There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse cases), I don't want to take anyone's names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation."



"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment day-after-tomorrow...I don't want to comment on it," he said as he concurred with Kumaraswamy's statement that if found guilty no one should be spared.

Prajwal (33) is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and is still at large. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, in an effort to bring him back.

He was BJP-JD(S) alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls on April 26.

Meanwhile, Gowda's 66-year-old son, Revanna, a former Minister, has got interim anticipatory bail from a court here, in a sexual harassment case, in which his son Prajwal is also an accused.

Asked whether there was a conspiracy to defame and scuttle his family politically, Gowda said, "It is true... over all what all has happened, several people are involved, I won't take names. Kumaraswamy will say on what action to be taken."



Responding to a query on BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda's allegations that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is behind the circulation of pen drive containing explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna, Gowda said, Kumaraswamy will respond to all of this.

"We have seen in the media as to what Devaraje Gowda has said. Kumaraswamy has been reacting to all this actively as the party's state President, he will speak, I won't at this point. I had campaigned for Lok Sabha polls, on June 4 after Lok Sabha polls results are announced, I will meet you (media)," he added.

Gowda also appealed to media persons campaign near his house to end it. "I also appeal to your owners.