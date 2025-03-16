Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Delimitation based on population unfair to southern states, says Kharge

Accusing the union government of interfering in various institutions, the AICC chief said that the education sector is not receiving the importance it deserves

AICC chief said that the education sector is not receiving the importance it deserves. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gadag (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that if the delimitation exercise is based on population, it will be an injustice to the southern states as it would reduce their representation in the Lok Sabha and urged people to unite against this "injustice."  Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the late K H Patil, a former minister, he also criticised the central government, expressing concern over the alleged lack of emphasis on education and the large number of vacancies in educational institutions.

"The central government talks about cooperative federalism. If there is cooperative federalism, why are people not receiving the funds they are entitled to? Are cooperatives in Karnataka getting the money they should from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)? It has decreased by 58 per cent," Kharge said.

 

Addressing the gathering, he urged the people of Karnataka to unite and fight against the injustice being done to them.

"When the issue concerns Karnataka and its development, everyone should speak in unison," he said.

"Delimitation based on population is being planned, through which efforts are being made to reduce the number of parliamentary and legislative assembly seats in South India," Kharge stated, adding that in the northern states, representation is expected to increase by 30 per cent.

"Such reports are emerging, and we should wait and see. If this happens, it will be an injustice. We must unite against this injustice," he added.

Accusing the union government of interfering in various institutions, the AICC chief said that the education sector is not receiving the importance it deserves.

Alleging a reduction in central funding for education, he said, "The number of vacancies that should be filled, the number of teachers who need to be appointedwhether in Navodaya schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, or universities50 per cent of these posts remain vacant."  "If 50 per cent of positions are unfilled at central universities, IITs, IIMs, and Kendriya Vidyalayas, how will our children study and progress?" he asked.

Topics : Indian National Congress mallikarjun kharge south india

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

