Friday, April 17, 2026 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Delimitation will turn out to be 'political demonetisation': Shashi Tharoor

Delimitation will turn out to be 'political demonetisation': Shashi Tharoor

Delimitation is not a mere bureaucratic rearranging of maps, it is a profound shift in political power that is intended, says Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delimitation will turn out to be "political demonetisation", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Friday while slamming the government for linking women's reservation with the expansion of Parliament.

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills introduced for amendments in the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission, Tharoor said linking women's reservation with delimitation is to hold the aspirations of Indian women hostage to "one of the most contentious and complex" administrative exercises in the country's history.

"Today we stand at a threshold where there is near unanimous political consensus in favour of women's reservation. Every major party realises that the time for tokenism is over and the era of collective partnership must begin and yet I am finding myself deeply perturbed by the legislative exercise before us," he said.

 

"The prime minister says he has brought 'nari shakti' the gift of justice but he has wrapped it in barbed wire, tethering the implementation of women's reservation to the expansion of Parliament, to numbers from the 2011 census and an exercise of delimitation... Why must we entangle a moral imperative with a demographic minefield, he asked.

Women's reservation, he said, is ready for harvest and can and should be implemented immediately based on existing parliamentary strength.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM allays delimitation fears, says 'no injustice' will be done to any state

New Delhi: BJP MP Nitin Nabin takes oath in the Rajya Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

BJP president Nitin Nabin, 15 others take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

Parliament

Delimitation and proportionality: Why southern states are raising concerns

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address Lok Sabha at 3 pm today as key Bills introduced

Lok Sabha, LS

Govt tables bills to tweak women quota law, set up delimitation panel

"Delimitation is not a mere bureaucratic rearranging of maps, it is a profound shift in political power that is intended....Any delimitation exercise is fraught with complications that could tear at the very fabric of our federalism," he said.

"You have proposed delimitation with such haste, the same haste that you showed on demonetisation. Unfortunately, we all know what damage that did to the country. Delimitation will turn out to be political demonetisation. Don't do it," Tharoor said.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to tweak the women's quota law was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday after a division of votes.

Two ordinary bills -- the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill to implement the proposed amended women's quota law in Union territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir -- were also introduced in the House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitesh Rane

BJP minister Nitesh Rane claims 'corporate jihad' in Maharashtra

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Intent of govt's Bills 'mischievous', must be rejected completely: Congress

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin burns copy of delimitation bill, terms it 'black law'

Mohammed Moquim (middle) unveiling new regional party - Odisha Janata Congress (OJC) at a public gathering in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Odisha Janata Congress launched as new regional alternative to BJPpremium

Naveen Patnaik

BJD raises delimitation concerns, backs it if Odisha rights intact

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Delimitation Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayIsrael Lebanon CeasefireGold and Silver Rate todayIMD Weather Forecast TodayICICI Bank Q4 Results PreviewHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodayWipro Share Price