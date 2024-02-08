Sensex (    %)
                        
'ED is new weapon of Centre': Arvind Kejriwal on probe agency summons

Slamming the BJP-led central govt, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Centre has 'waged a war' against Opposition governments

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is a "new weapon" of the Centre and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now decides whom to send to jail.

Addressing a protest in Delhi against the Centre led by the Kerala government, Kejriwal said, "ED is a new weapon now. Till now, only after a person has been proven guilty, he/she used to be sent to jail. But now, they [BJP] just decide whom to send to jail, then think which case to impose on the person.
"Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was put in jail when the case had not even started... Tomorrow, they can put me, Vijayan, Stalin, Siddaramaiah in jail and topple the government," he said.

Kejriwal further said that the Centre has "waged a war" against Opposition governments that represent 700 million people in the country.

Kerala CM's protest in Delhi


Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday joined his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan as he led a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the alleged discrimination in federal funds distribution by the Centre's Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a press meet on the eve of the protest, Vijayan had noted how Kerala is poised for a 'historic protest in Delhi.'

"Ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state will actively participate in this protest. We have had to resort to such an unprecedented struggle, as it is essential for Kerala's survival and advancement," Vijayan said.

The Kerala government's agitation against the Centre comes at a time when Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, have also raised similar allegations against the Modi government. Both PM Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman have vehemently rejected allegations made by the southern states.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

