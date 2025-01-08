Business Standard

Home / Politics / ED raids in BBMP an outcome of squabbling in BJP: Deputy CM Shivakumar

ED raids in BBMP an outcome of squabbling in BJP: Deputy CM Shivakumar

The Deputy CM said when documents are provided under the Right to Information to everyone, the ED officials will also be given the same. He added that those committed wrong will be punished

He said he had instructed the BBMP officials about one and a half years ago to be prepared for the possible raids and provide whatever documents the ED officials would ask for | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that the ED raids in the 'Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike' was an outcome of infighting in the BJP.
 
The ED on Tuesday searched the offices of Engineer-in-Chief B S Prahlad and other engineers in the BBMP in connection with the borewells and Reverse Osmosis plants in the areas where Cauvery water connection has not been provided, sources in civic agency said.
 
The raids were based on a complaint by a BJP leader and former BBMP Councillor N R Ramesh to the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The ACB later referred the case to the ED.
 
 
"It's an internal fight in the BJP. A BJP leader had given a complaint against his own party MLAs because he was denied a ticket (to contest assembly election)," Shivakumar told reporters here.
 
He said he had instructed the BBMP officials about one and a half years ago to be prepared for the possible raids and provide whatever documents the ED officials would ask for.

"We will cooperate with them. There is nothing wrong in it. I don't know the details but officers yesterday told me about it," Shivakumar said.
 
The Deputy CM said when documents are provided under the Right to Information to everyone, the ED officials will also be given the same. He added that those committed wrong will be punished.
 
Regarding the dinner meeting hosted by the MLAs from SC/ST community being cancelled, he said he has no information about it.
 
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the dinner meeting of Congress leaders, ministers and lawmakers from SC/ST communities that was called on January 8, has been postponed following an instruction from a AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala.
 
The next date of the meeting will be informed later, Parameshwara said in a statement.
 
The meeting was scheduled within a week after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues that had created buzz within the ruling Congress, amid speculation over a change of guard in the state after March this year.
 
According to party sources, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president D K Shivakumar had met AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in Delhi and discussed the developments.

