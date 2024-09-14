UP liquor shops near Haryana border to be shut ahead of polls. Top updates

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, liquor stores in Uttar Pradesh districts within 3 km of the Haryana border, including Mathura, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, and Shamli, will be shut.

This closure will begin 48 hours before voting on October 5 and last until the vote count is completed on October 8. The decision is aimed at preserving law and order and avoiding disruptions during the election period. District authorities have been directed to enforce the closure in Uttar Pradesh districts adjacent to Haryana.

Alongside the liquor ban, police are actively working to maintain security, ensure fair elections, and promote a peaceful atmosphere. In Rohtak district, blockades have been established at 15 locations to support the election process.

Haryana elections: AICC appoints observers

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday appointed Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, and Partap Singh Bajwa as observers.

In a press statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced that the three senior leaders would take immediate charge to ensure a smooth election process in Haryana.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Congress released a second list of 40 candidates. This included former Deputy Chief Minister Chandra Mohan for Panchkula, Nirmal Singh for Ambala City, and Vikas Saharan for Kalayat. In its first list of 32 candidates, the Congress named Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat for the Julana seat and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Haryana polls: Farmers intensify protests ahead of polls

Ahead of the Haryana polls, farmers' unions have intensified their opposition to the ruling BJP, organising two major rallies to demand the introduction of a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee law.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha have announced a mahapanchayat in Jind on Sunday. Another rally is set to take place in Kurukshetra's Pipli on September 22, the site of last year's protests over sunflower seed procurement at MSP.

Governor dissolves Haryana Assembly

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday invoked his authority under Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution to dissolve the Haryana Legislative Assembly. This action followed a recommendation from the council of ministers, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who urged the early dissolution to prevent a potential constitutional crisis.

(With agency inputs)