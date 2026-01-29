Budget Session 2026: 'Reform, perform, transform' guides govt, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has been focusing on “reform, perform, transform” as India enters a crucial phase of its development journey.

While addressing the start of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi, PM Modi linked the Budget Session and the coming years to India’s long-term goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Referring to the President’s address delivered a day earlier, PM Modi said it reflected the confidence and aspirations of the people of India. "The President's address yesterday was the expression of the trust of 140 crore Indians, an account of their capability and of the sketch of their aspirations, especially of the youth. For all MPs, the President also said several things to guide them. At the beginning of the session and 2026, the expectations expressed by the President -- I am confident that all MPs took this seriously."

He said the address set clear expectations for lawmakers at the start of the session and the new year.

The Prime Minister further said that India has already completed a quarter of the 21st century and is now entering a decisive phase. "A quarter of the 21st century has already passed, and the second quarter is beginning. These next 25 years are a crucial period to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. This is the first Budget of the second quarter of this century."

On the Finance Minister’s role, he said, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the country’s first woman Finance Minister who is presenting the Budget in Parliament for the ninth consecutive time. This, in itself, marks a proud moment in the parliamentary history of India."

Modi said the session had begun on a positive note and projected India as a confident nation. "Confident India today has become a beacon of hope for the world and a centre of attraction globally."

Focus on long-term solutions

PM Modi said reforms are aimed at addressing deep-rooted issues. "Our government has been focusing on reform, perform, transform. Now, we have swiftly taken off on 'Reform Express'. I express gratitude to all MPs for their positive contributions in speeding up this 'Reform Express'. As a result, 'Reform Express' is gaining speed."

He further said that the country is moving away from short-term fixes. "Nation is coming out of long-term pending problems and working towards long-term solutions," PM Modi said.

India-EU FTA signals new opportunities

The Prime Minister pointed to the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as an early sign of the country’s future direction. "At the very beginning of this quarter, the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement reflects how bright the coming direction is and how promising the future of India's youth is. This is free trade for an ambitious India, for aspirational youth, and for a self-reliant India."

He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers would benefit from the deal. Addressing the industry, he added, "A new market has opened up, which offers quality products to 27 EU member nations."