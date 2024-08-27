Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would take sides, and won't let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" the Assam.
Sarma was speaking in the assembly on adjournment motions brought by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Replying to the motion, he said the crime rate has not increased if the population growth is taken into account.
When the opposition charged him of being partisan, Sarma retorted, "I will take sides. What can you do about it?"

"Why will people from Lower Assam go to Upper Assam? So that Miya Muslims can take over Assam? We won't let it happen," he asserted.
Amid the heated debate, members of both treasury and opposition benches stormed into the Well of the House, prompting Speaker Biswajit Daimary to adjourn the proceedings for 10 minutes.
MLAs of Congress, AIUDF, and CPI(M), and lone Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi had moved four adjournment motions for discussion on the situation arising out of increasing crimes in the state, including crimes against women.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Himanta Biswa Sarma,Himanta Bisw,Assam CM

Opposition protests Himanta govt's failure to prevent crimes against women

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on August 30: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Assam CM Himanta bats for stringent law to tackle crimes against women

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta, Assam

Two Bangladeshis detected in Assam, sent back home, says CM Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Zero-tolerance policy in dealing with crimes against women: Assam CM Sarma

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam Muslims Crime against women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon