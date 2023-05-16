close

Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot

Raje also said that Shekhawat's role has been important in bringing her into politics

IANS Jaipur
Vasundhara Raje

Vasundhara Raje

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Monday said there was an attempt by the Congress to topple the erstwhile state government of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat when he was undergoing treatment in the US.

"... although the Congress could not succeed in the plan... " she said while speaking at the memorial meeting of Shekhawat -- a former Vice President, at Khachariawas in Sikar.

She said this while reacting to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claims that when Shekhawat was ill, the then chief minister's "own people" had approached him (Gehlot) to topple the government. Gehlot, who was then the Congress' Rajasthan unit president, however, said that he had refused to do so.

Raje said that in 1996, Shekhawat was undergoing treatment for heart-related issues in the US.

"During that time, people tried to topple his government. He was being operated upon. On the other hand, a different kind of operation was going on in Jaipur. Although the Congress people could not do anything," she added.

Raje also said that Shekhawat's role has been important in bringing her into politics.

"Bhairon Singh ji used to say that one should not be afraid of the challenges and problems in politics," she said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that "Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was our ideal leader. His plans were also praised by the World Bank".

Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said "everyone knows Shekhawat by the name of Ajatshatru".

--IANS

arc/pgh

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Vasundhara Raje BJP Congress Ashok Gehlot

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

