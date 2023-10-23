close
MNF will retain power, bag more than 25 seats: CM Zoramthanga

In the 2018 assembly polls, Zoramthanga had won the Aizawl East-1 seat defeating his nearest rival, ZPM-backed independent candidate K Sapdanga, by a margin of 2,504 votes

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (File)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Friday exuded confidence that his party will retain power and win more than 25 seats in the 40-member assembly in the upcoming elections.
Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination from the Aizawl East-1 seat, Zoramthanga said that the main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), rather than the Congress, poses a potential threat to the MNF.
"We are optimistic of retaining power in Mizoram and will secure more than 25 seats. People have appreciated the works done by us over the last five years despite financial constraints and several hurdles," the 79-year-old rebel leader-turned-politician said.
Elections to the 40-member assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.
In the 2018 assembly polls, Zoramthanga had won the Aizawl East-1 seat defeating his nearest rival, ZPM-backed independent candidate K Sapdanga, by a margin of 2,504 votes.
The MNF chief, who is looking for a fourth term as the chief minister, expressed confidence that he will retain his seat and win by a greater margin than the previous assembly polls.
Dismissing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation that both MNF and ZPM were "instruments for the BJP and RSS to gain a foothold in Mizoram", he claimed that the MNF has no links with the RSS.
He said the MNF is linked to the NDA at the Centre as it "does not want to work with the Congress".
The MNF president further asserted that his party is completely different from the BJP in terms of ideology and the "MNF does come under the control of any other party".
In the Aizawl East-1 segment, Zoramthanga is tipped against ZPM vice president and former legislator Lalthansanga, Congress nominee Lalsanglura Ralte and Lalruatfeli Hlawndo of the Zoramthar group.
In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, the MNF had bagged 26 seats and secured more than 38 per cent of the total votes. Later, the party won two assembly by-elections, increasing its tally to 28.

Recently, former assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo and former excise minister K Beichhua quit the MNF and joined the BJP.
Friday was the last day for filing of nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Saturday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.
A total of 116 candidates, including eight women contestants, have filed their nominations till Thursday, according to election officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

