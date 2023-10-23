close
AAP releases list of star campaigners for Mizoram assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released a list of 30 Star Campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections in Mizoram.

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

ANI Aizawl
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, party leader Manish Sisodia, and other leaders have been named as star campaigners for the polls.
Earlier, the AAP announced its first list of four candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Mizoram.
According to the list, the party has fielded the state president, Andrew Lalremkima from the Aizawl North III constituency.Vanlalmawia Vanchhawng will contest from Aizawl West 1, Joseph Biakthianghlima has been given a chance on Aizawl West III and Lalngaihawma Pachuau on Aizawl South 1.
Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.
The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.
The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

