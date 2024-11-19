Business Standard
Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under assault now: Ramesh

Indira Gandhi worked untiringly but without making bombastic claims, Ramesh said

Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in shaping laws. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi's contribution in shaping laws and institutions protecting the environment and natural heritage, which he claimed were under "systematic assault" these past few years.

Ramesh's remarks came on the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

"Today is the 107th birth anniversary of an extraordinary woman, who was not just born into history but who went on to shape it in so many ways. She would often quote the advice given by her grandfather - There are those who work and there are those who claim credit; try to be in the first group since there is far less competition there!" he said.

 

Indira Gandhi worked untiringly but without making bombastic claims, Ramesh said.

He said Indira Gandhi gave Indian science and technology a renewed push and fresh momentum - especially in agriculture, space, atomic energy and defence.

Public sector giants that have done the country proud owe much to her leadership, he said.

The former environment minister said, "Today, as the capital chokes, we also recall Indira Gandhi, the deeply committed naturalist who shaped the laws and institutions for protecting the environment and our natural heritage - that, sadly, are under systematic assault these past few years."  She walked the talk when she advocated maintaining ecological balance while pursuing economic growth, Ramesh said.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

