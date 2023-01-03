JUST IN
Modi Group to invest $1 billion in realty, wellness space in Delhi, Mumbai
Business Standard

Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

After retirement Dulat served as an advisor on Jammu and Kashmir in the Prime Minister's Office from January 2000 to May 2004

Congress | Rahul Gandhi | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ex-RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A.S. Dulat joined Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi on Tuesday.

Dulat joined the Yatra and walked alongside Rahul Gandhi before it entered Uttar Pradesh.

Dulat was also the former Special Director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau. After retirement he served as an advisor on Jammu and Kashmir in the Prime Minister's Office from January 2000 to May 2004.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also joined the Yatra in Delhi when it resumed after a break of nine days.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with UP Congress workers were lined up at Loni Border to welcome the Yatra.

From Uttar Pradesh the Yatra will be in Haryana from January 6 to 10, in Punjab from January 11 to 20, and also spend a day in Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will end on January 30 in Srinagar with hoisting of flag.

The has covered 3,122 kms so far from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi. Over the 108 days, the Yatra has covered 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 15:38 IST

