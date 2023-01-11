JUST IN
Unparalleled in democratic history of world: Dhankhar on SC's NJAC verdict
Business Standard

Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

Almost all the G-23 leaders have joined the Yatra and the party is very enthusiastic in Punjab

IANS  |  Sirhind 

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib
Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in his home state Punjab.

This is the second time that Tewari has joined the Yatra.

His joining the Yatra is significant as he was one of the members of G-23.

Tewari tweeted, "Accompanied Sh. @RahulGandhi at the #BharatJodoYatra as he commenced the historic walk in Punjab this morning."

Almost all the G-23 leaders have joined the Yatra and the party is very enthusiastic in Punjab, said a Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) entered Punjab on Wednesday morning with a visit to Gurudwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Dargah at Sirhind. He said that this Yatra was to fight the "biggest issues of the country -- hatred, unemployment and inflation".

While addressing the flag handover ceremony, he said that the Yatra was not about speaking but listening. "Listen to everyone who comes... only put views on the raised issue briefly".

"We wake up early in the morning and start walking and till evening we meet people and listen to their issues... I am meeting people in groups after the morning break and trying to get ground-level feedback."

The Congress leader visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Punjab.

After Punjab, the Yatra is scheduled to enter J&K on January 20. A brief halt for a day in Himachal Pradesh and the Yatra will then move to Kashmir where it will end on January 30 with hoisting of the national flag in Srinagar.

--IANS

miz/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:50 IST

`
