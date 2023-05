Karnataka stepping stone to LS polls, hope Rahul becomes PM: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday said with the mandate for the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections he hopes for Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister of the country.

The Congress leader hoped that Rahul Gandhi, who was the prime ministerial candidate of the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, becomes the Prime Minister in 2024.

Describing the results of the Karnataka Assembly polls as a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said that it would act as a "stepping stone" to the Lok Sabha election slated next year.

"The result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country," Siddaramaiah said.

Congress crossed the halfway mark in trends in the ongoing counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls.

"It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The PM had come to Karnataka 20 times, no PM in the past campaigned like this," Siddaramaiah said.

Commenting on the results of the May 10 Assembly elections in which Congress is leading in 129 seats besides winning 4 seats, as per the Election Commission data till 1.30 pm, he said that the party will cross 130 seats.

"We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory of the Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP government. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also tweeted.