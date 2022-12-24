JUST IN
Sonia, Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

As the foot-march entered the national capital in the morning, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying they believe in "spreading hatred" but the common people want "harmony

Topics
Congress | Rahul Gandhi | Sonia Gandhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the national capital on Saturday.

They were accompanied by Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra.

 

As the foot-march entered the national capital in the morning, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying they believe in "spreading hatred" but the common people want "harmony".

"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. Am selling love in the market of hatred," he said.

The yatra, which entered the Badarpur border early this morning, will reach Ashram around 10.30 a.m.

After a short break, the mega walkathon will resume at 1.30 p.m. and reach the Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.

Upon reaching the Red Fort, Rahul Gandhi will pay tributes at Rajghat and take a break till January 3, 2023.

During the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 11:30 IST

