Sonia, Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi for Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi

leaders and Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in the capital on Saturday.

They were accompanied by Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra.

As the foot-march entered the capital in the morning, former president launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying they believe in "spreading hatred" but the common people want "harmony".

"The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. Am selling love in the market of hatred," he said.

The yatra, which entered the Badarpur border early this morning, will reach Ashram around 10.30 a.m.

After a short break, the mega walkathon will resume at 1.30 p.m. and reach the Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate.

Upon reaching the Red Fort, will pay tributes at Rajghat and take a break till January 3, 2023.

During the nine-day break, the containers will be repaired and prepared for the harsh winter in the north, according to General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)