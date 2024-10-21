Business Standard
Home / Politics / Kerala govt urges BJP to amend fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

Kerala govt urges BJP to amend fireworks rules for Thrissur Pooram festival

He sought the prime minister's personal intervention to amend the rules in order to allow the Thrissur Pooram to proceed with all its festivities and rituals

Large number of devotees participate in Garba dance to appease Goddess Durga during Navratri festival (Photo: ANI)

He further pointed out that Condition No. 6 of the notification requires the assembly shed to be at least 100 metres away from the display site Representative Image(Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Left government in Kerala has taken strong exception to the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre stipulating certain conditions for conducting fireworks, contending that these would be detrimental to the smooth conduct of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, State Revenue Minister K Rajan expressed that the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on October 11 has brought "utter disappointment" to Pooram enthusiasts, for whom fireworks are an "integral part" of the festival.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He sought the prime minister's personal intervention to amend the rules in order to allow the Thrissur Pooram to proceed with all its festivities and rituals.

 

Among other stipulations, Condition No 2 requires that the licensed magazine be located at least 200 metres away from the display site.

Noting that under the Explosive Rules of 2008, the prescribed distance had been 45 metres, the letter stated that the increase in this regard is "quite unnecessary and illogical."

Rajan told PTI that this condition would make it impossible to hold fireworks displays.

He further pointed out that Condition No. 6 of the notification requires the assembly shed to be at least 100 metres away from the display site. As the assembly shed will be empty during the display, he argued that there is no logic in enforcing this distance limit.

The letter also mentioned that Condition No 4 demands a 100-metre distance between spectators and the display area.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: TMC wants doctors' protest to be halted, says BJP leader

Congress, Congress flag

Act of violence won't deter India in building projects in J-K: Cong

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

BJP slams Kejriwal for pricey items at Flagstaff bungalow, Atishi hits back

Congress, Congress flag

Cong announces candidates for Assam, Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

AAP habitual of lying, blaming others for their shortcomings: CM Saini

"If the condition that the audience must be kept 100 metres away from the barricades of the fire line is enforced, it would make it difficult for spectators to enjoy the fireworks," Rajan said.

He suggested that modifying the distance to 50-70 metres from start to finish would be sufficient.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Rajan alleged that there was an attempt to sabotage the Thrissur Pooram festival and the issue will be brought to the attention of relevant officials in the central government, including those from Thrissur.

Rajan also said that steps will be taken to initiate official communication with the Centre under the leadership of the chief minister on this matter.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Wayanad just second seat for Gandhi family, alleges NDA candidate

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Congress hits out at CM Vijayan over silence on Kannur ADM's death

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Congress leader

Wayanad bypolls: Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination on Oct 23

Murine Typhus

Murine Typhus in Kerala: Everything about this rare bacterial disease

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls on Nov 13; Priyanka Gandhi eyes poll debut

Topics : Kerala BJP festivals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon