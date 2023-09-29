close
Sensex (0.85%)
66063.86 + 555.54
Nifty (0.97%)
19713.15 + 189.60
Nifty Smallcap (1.36%)
5889.45 + 78.75
Nifty Midcap (1.30%)
40627.20 + 523.15
Nifty Bank (0.86%)
44681.95 + 381.00
Heatmap

Last nine years saw decisive policies, economy got new direction: Shah

Shah said PM Modi has tried to change India in every field in the last nine years and has also been successful

Amit Shah, Madhya pradesh election

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The last nine years have witnessed decisive policies, political stability, democracy and teamwork in the federal structure that led the country out of the "policy paralysis" from 2004 to 2014, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
Addressing the 118th Annual Session of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said the period of 2004 to 2014 "shook the country", which was also the "last period" of political instability.
The last nine years have seen the result of performance. The country's economy has also got a new direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said.
"The last nine years have been that of political stability and decisive policy-making... our GDP has grown from USD 2.03 trillion to USD 3.75 trillion during the period, which is almost double. Per capita income has grown from Rs 68,000 in 2013-14... to Rs 1.80 lakh," he said.
Shah said PM Modi has tried to change India in every field in the last nine years and has also been successful.
After successfully organising the G20 Summit, a new energy has been infused not only in trade and industries but also in every sector of the country and all people are experiencing a new momentum, the Union home minister said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Fully committed to INDIA bloc: Kejriwal after Congress MLA arrest in Punjab

ECI likely to announce Telangana election schedule in Oct second week

Ahead of Rajasthan elections, Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP after 4 years

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Amit Shah, Nadda hold meet with BJP leadership

Nobody knows if he would be given ticket: Congress mocks Shivraj Chouhan

He said trade and industries are the centre of the country's economy, from where it gets energy.
"Due to the changes brought about by policies, today 'India's Moment' is talked about everywhere and India is known as a vibrant spot all over the world," he said.
Shah said whenever a company wants to shift base around the world, India emerges as the bright spot to relocate.
"Our country is the youngest and we also have the largest number of engineers, doctors and technocrats. There is democracy here, there is teamwork and the policy formulation is also clear under the leadership of Modi ji. Therefore, now no one can stop India from establishing itself at the first place in every field in the Amrit Kaal," he said.
The Union home minister said the Production Linked Incentive Scheme has fulfilled the dream of Make in India in 14 sectors within the country. "This is the right time. The next 25 years are extremely important for India's trade and industries. Indian industries will have to move towards changing both their size and scale," he said.
Shah said the need of the hour is that Indian companies become multi-national.
"The network of small industries along with big industries will have to be strengthened and PHDCCI will have to come forward strongly to provide guidance and infrastructure in this," he said.
Shah said that because of the new education policy brought by the Modi government, India is going to become the best destination in the world for students in the next 10 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Narendra Modi Modi govt

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon