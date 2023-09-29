Ahead of Rajasthan elections, Devi Singh Bhati rejoins BJP after 4 years

Devi Singh Bhati, who has served seven consecutive terms as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Rajasthan's Kolayat, rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a four-year hiatus during a ceremony for new inductees in Jaipur on Thursday.

The induction ceremony was held at the BJP headquarters and was attended by several senior leaders of the party, including State President CP Joshi, National General Secretary and State In-charge Arun Singh, State Election In-charge and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

CLC Coaching Director Shravan Choudhary, former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Bandikui Bhagchand Saini, and BL Ranwan of Getwell Hospital Sikar also officially joined the BJP during the ceremony.

In his address, Bhati expressed pride in rejoining the BJP, emphasising that past grievances had been amicably resolved. "The family of the Bharatiya Janata Party is growing, and public faith and trust in the BJP have increased," he noted.





Also Read: Ahead of polls, BJP divides Rajasthan into 7 zones, assigns responsibility Taking a swipe at the state government, Bhati accused the Congress of fostering "jungle raj and misgovernance".

Bhati, who had previously served as a minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, tendered his resignation in 2019 after the BJP decided to give a ticket to Member of Parliament (MP) and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for the Lok Sabha elections. Bhati stated that he resigned due to Meghwal's "anti-party activities" and lamented that despite senior leaders being informed, no action was taken. Union Minister Meghwal was also recently criticised by veteran BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal, who labelled him "corrupt number one". The party subsequently suspended Kailash Meghwal.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lauded the new inductees, stating that they had joined due to their confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

After the ceremony, the BJP Rajasthan posted on its official page on X (formerly known as Twitter): "Former minister and seven-time former MLA Devi Singh Bhati has rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party has previously benefited from his experience, and with his rejoining, the BJP has become stronger."





Also Read: 'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk The news comes ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly elections, which are slated for later this year.

The party is expected to convene its Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on September 30 and October 1 to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

(With agency inputs)