Home / Politics / LoP not allowed to speak in Parliament in 'new India': Rahul Gandhi

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members over Modi's remarks on the success of the Mahakumbh, which was held from January 13 to February 26

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that he also wanted to speak in the House on the issue. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned amid opposition protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the LoP should be allowed to speak according to the democratic structure but is not given permission in "new India".

Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament that he also wanted to speak in the House on the issue and pointed out at that PM Modi should have paid homage to those who lost their lives in the January 29 stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.  ALSO READ: World witnessed India's grandeur during Maha Kumbh: PM Modi to Lok Sabha

 

The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members over Modi's remarks on the success of the Mahakumbh, which was held from January 13 to February 26.

Many opposition members were on their feet protesting after the prime minister spoke.

"I wanted to support what he was saying. Kumbh is our tradition, history and culture. There was also a complaint that he did not pay homage to those who lost their lives (in the stampede in the Mahakumbh)," Gandhi said.

"The other thing I wanted to say is that the youth that went to the Kumbh need another thing from the PM, they need employment. The prime minister should speak on employment," the Congress leader said.

Asked if he was not allowed to speak, Gandhi said, "We are not allowed to speak. According to the democratic structure, the LoP should be permitted to speak, but is not given permission, but this is new India."  Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the opposition should have been allowed to speak in the House.

"Opposition also has its sentiments on it and they should not have had any objection to them airing their views," she said.

Describing the Mahakumbh as an important milestone, Modi told the Lok Sabha that the event was a befitting response to those who questioned India's capability to organise such a large congregation.

He said the entire world witnessed the grandeur of India during the Mahakumbh and the religious gathering reflected the spirit of rising India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Maha Kumbh Mela

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

