True successor of BSP would be one like Kanshi Ram's disciple: Mayawati

Her remarks come days after she announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities

Mayawati

She also called upon BSP office-bearers and workers across the country to work with accountability, loyalty, and honesty, adhering to party discipline | (Photo: PTI)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday asserted that the true successor of the party and its movement would be one like Kanshi Ram's disciple, who dedicates their life to strengthening the party, enduring every hardship in the process.

Her remarks come days after she announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and anti-party activities.

Anand (30), BSP's national coordinator is Mayawati's political successor. She had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati emphasized that the BSP, founded by Kanshi Ram on the principles of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar to empower the country and uplift the Bahujan community, prioritizes the movement over self-interest and personal relations.

 

"Following his footsteps, as a disciple and successor of Kanshi Ram ji, I too will continue to struggle and make sacrifices till my last breath so that the Bahujan Samaj can stand on its own, free from political slavery and social helplessness," she said.

Mayawati further said that a true successor of the BSP can only be someone who, like Kanshi Ram ji's disciple, dedicates their entire life to taking the party forward, enduring every pain and struggle.

She also called upon BSP office-bearers and workers across the country to work with accountability, loyalty, and honesty, adhering to party discipline.

She urged party workers to focus on strengthening the organization at the grassroots and expanding the party's support base, ensuring electoral success in the future, saying that BSP is the only ray of hope for the Bahujan Samaj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mayawati BSP Kanshi Ram

